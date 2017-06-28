LAGUNA BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show celebrates its 85 th anniversary July 5 through August 31, 2017 in Laguna Beach, California. The Festival has been rated one of the top festivals in the nation and each year hosts 140 of Orange County's most talented artists. Recent accolades include Orange County Register's Best Place to Buy Original Art, Art Fair Calendar's Top Five Art Fairs in the West and Top 5 Art Festival in the nation voted by USA Today readers. Live music, hands-on art activities, exhibitions of local student artwork and a wide variety of special events round out one of southern California's favorite outdoor summer event.

"Avid art collectors and festival-goers will have an outstanding variety of fine art to browse and purchase as they walk among the artists displays," says Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. The Festival of Arts is a professionally juried fine art show featuring a diverse selection of artwork including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and more from artists around Orange County. Since opening in 1932, thousands have shown and sold their artwork at the Festival and many have their work featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities, and museums around the world.

In addition to the variety of artwork, the Festival of Arts offers a wide range of daily activities that the whole family can enjoy. The 2017 events calendar includes nightly live music, jazz concerts, wine and chocolate pairings, guided art tours and art workshops. Several special one-day events return this year, including the Festival Runway Fashion Show and Family Art Day.

In 2017, the Festival of Arts debuts its brand new $10 million facility which features a new layout for the art exhibit area, workshops, gift shop and concert stage. Last remodeled in 1964, the renovated grounds have been updated to meet accessibility standards and incorporate progressive sustainability features. The plans also call for additional and updated restrooms and wider pathways. Tensile roof pavilions shelter artwork from sun and rain, the green lawn where patrons picnic and enjoy concerts is nearer to the entry, the gift shop is relocated and expanded, and the junior art exhibit has a prominent location near the entrance.

"The Festival of Arts grounds have been completely transformed and modernized as a result of this extensive renovation," said Board President Fred Sattler. "We look forward to sharing our new 'digs' with our patrons and the community this summer during our 85 th anniversary celebration."

The very first Festival of Arts started on August 13, 1932. To celebrate 85 years of art, the Festival is having a birthday bash on August 13, 2017 and admission to the art show is free all day. There are plans for a birthday cake, music, proclamations and much more honoring the Festival's rich history.

Also in celebration of the organization's milestone anniversary, the Festival introduces a new event on Sunday afternoons. "A Salute to the Arts," sponsored by PBS SoCal, is inspired by the original Festival of Arts, which featured a variety of artistic endeavors including theater, literature, dance and more. In 2017, each week will spotlight a different art form. Also as a nod to the first art show, the Festival is adding tea for patrons to enjoy during its fascinating Art Talks with artists every Wednesday, sponsored by Gelsons. On Fridays, the Festival introduces a new music series, "Step into the Spotlight," which brings to center stage some of those amazing voices that are usually seen (and heard) in the background. There's an extraordinary lineup of back-up singers or backgrounds vocalists who "step into the spotlight" this summer.

"Looking back at the original Festival of Arts in 1932, there was something for everyone to enjoy. That tradition continues today," said Higuchi. "With beautiful art, nightly live music, workshops for all ages, and unique events, the Festival is truly a full arts experience."

EVENT INFORMATION

Special Events

For a complete list visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org. All events are free with admission unless otherwise noted.

Art and Story Time

Mondays, July 10 - Aug 28 (11am - 12pm)

Rising Stars Music Series

Tuesdays, July 11 - Aug 29 (5:30 - 7:30pm)

Art Talks & Tea

Sponsored by Gelsons

Wednesdays, July 12 - Aug 30 (12 - 1pm)

Art, Jazz, Wine, & Chocolate

Thursdays, July 13 - Aug 31

(5:30 - 7:30pm); $20

Step into the Spotlight Music Series

Fridays, July 14 - Aug 25 (5:30 - 7:30pm)

Concerts on the Green

Sponsored by Cambria Estate Vineyard & Winery

Saturdays, July 15 & 22, Aug 5 & 19 (1 - 2:30pm)

Festival Runway Fashion Show

Saturday, Aug 12 (12 - 3pm)

Family Art Day

Sunday, July 16 (12 - 3pm)

A Salute to the Arts

Sponsored by PBS SoCal

Sundays, July 9 - Aug 27 (2 - 4 pm)

Sundays, July 9 - Aug 27 (2 - 4 pm)

Festival of Arts Birthday Bash

Free admission to art show all day!

Sunday, Aug 13



Art Workshops for Everyone

For schedule and reservations visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

Creativity runs wild at the Festival's Adult and Teen Art Workshops where students will make their own masterpieces under the instruction of professional artists. ($50)

On Saturdays, uncork your creativity at our Wine and Painting Nights. Learn to paint with easy to follow instruction by Festival artists and enjoy complimentary wine or beverages. Must be 21 and up. ($50)

Monday - Friday, the Festival hosts Youth Art Education Days, art classes for children ages 5 - 12. Classes include sculpture, printmaking, drawing, and much more. ($15+)

Printmaking, ceramics ($25+) and multimedia workshops will be open daily for visitors of all ages to stretch creative muscles. The Festival Art Center will be open from 11am - 8pm daily for hands-on artistic fun. Reservations not required, drop in anytime!

ART TOURS

Free art tours are held weekdays at 11am and 3pm; weekends at 11am and 4pm. Meet the artists and learn firsthand about their artwork and techniques through discussions and free artist demos.

SPECIAL EXHIBITS

The Festival's Junior Art Exhibition, sponsored in part by CalFirst National Bank and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, is comprised of over 300 pieces of artwork from Orange County school children (grades PK - 12). The quality of art represented in the exhibit will astound art lovers of all ages.

Support the arts by purchasing artwork from the Art-to-Go Exhibit donated by Festival artists with proceeds benefiting The Artist Fund at Festival of Arts.

DINING OPTIONS / GIFT SHOP

Tivoli Terrace Restaurant serves lunch and dinner during the Festival season in a beautiful garden setting. Tivoli Terrace will feature its Summer Pageant Menu with an array of salads and sandwiches and fresh seafood for lunch and a variety of traditional American cuisine for dinner.

Gina's Alfresco offers casual Italian fare and is a complement to the Festival's artistic atmosphere.

The Festival of Arts newly remodeled, boutique-style gift shop is the perfect place to find t-shirts, art books, posters, tote bags and many other items to remember your visit.

GENERAL FESTIVAL INFORMATION

DATES & TIMES

July 5 - August 31, 2017

Open daily from 10am - 11:30pm

Early closing August 26 at 1pm

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission: Weekdays $8, Weekends $12

Students & Seniors: Weekdays $5, Weekends $8

Free Admission for Children 12 and under, Military, and Laguna Beach Residents

Passport to the Arts:

A special promotion (funded in part by Bank of America): Passport to the Arts for only $24.Includes unlimited admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts, the Sawdust Art Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair. Enjoy works of art by more than 500 artists, 300 hands-on workshops, dozens of special events, plus a one time, all-day free parking pass with each Passport purchased.Order online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com. Passports also available for purchase on-site at each festival location during the summer. Offer excludes Pageant of the Masters. Valid June 30 - September 3, 2017.

SPONSORS

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by

Southern California Acura Dealers, Fidelity Investments, KOST Radio 103.5, and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

LOCATION

Festival of Arts Grounds

650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

FOR INFORMATION & TICKETS

(800) 487-3378

www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. For every summer for 85 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 250,000 visitors into Laguna Beach.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/27/11G141937/Images/FOA_LookingAtArt_01-78962bc9142885cfa283bb621e047d93.jpg

