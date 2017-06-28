Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lean Manufacturing" conference to their offering.

The Lean Manufacturing course presents methods for streamlining operations in any manufacturing environment. A thorough overview of lean manufacturing provides details of cost and cash flow, velocity and lead time, and discusses how waste affects both profit and customer satisfaction. How to guides are provided for creating and measuring lean strategies at every step in the manufacturing process. Use Lean principles discovered in this course to complement your business strategy, minimise waste, and maximise your business' profits.

Key points will consist of:

Introduction to Lean Manufacturing

Production and Inventory

Quantifying the Work

Developing a Flow Layout

Push and Pull Flow

Seeking Balance

SMED (Single-Minute Exchange of Die)

Kanban

Takt time

Cell Manufacturing

8 wastes

5S

Total Quality Management

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4bxds/lean_manufacturing

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006164/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

