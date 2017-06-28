Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lean Manufacturing" conference to their offering.
The Lean Manufacturing course presents methods for streamlining operations in any manufacturing environment. A thorough overview of lean manufacturing provides details of cost and cash flow, velocity and lead time, and discusses how waste affects both profit and customer satisfaction. How to guides are provided for creating and measuring lean strategies at every step in the manufacturing process. Use Lean principles discovered in this course to complement your business strategy, minimise waste, and maximise your business' profits.
Key points will consist of:
Introduction to Lean Manufacturing
Production and Inventory
Quantifying the Work
Developing a Flow Layout
Push and Pull Flow
Seeking Balance
SMED (Single-Minute Exchange of Die)
Kanban
Takt time
Cell Manufacturing
8 wastes
5S
Total Quality Management
