Global Smart Education Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.41 %

The global smart education market to grow at a CAGR of 15.41 % during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart education market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart education tools and technologies by third-party players to educational institutions. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The role of education technology in the global education ecosystem is evolving at a strong rate. The education system has come a long way from digital textbooks and LMS. In the recent times, most institutions are using education technology to develop, design, and deliver education in a proactive and interactive learning environment. As a result, there is an increase in tools and technologies that are used for tracking grades, attendance, and scores. Further, institutions are investing in methods such as learning analytics and to know about cloud computing and its applications, hence the entire process of imparting education has become more coherent.

According to the report, one of the prominent factors driving institutions to adopt advanced learning methodologies, such as smart education, is to sharpen the employment prospects of students. The workforce requirements worldwide have a demand and supply gap, as companies opine that students graduating and post graduating lack industry-specific skills and hence require industry-specific training. As a result, institutions are taking up roles in incubating and enhancing industry related skills among students so that they can be equipped as per the industry requirements.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is social learning inclusion. The education industry in the recent times is considering the importance of including elements of social learning and academic learning. Social learning is referred as informal ways of accessing and sharing information, leading to enhanced learning quotient of users. The platforms that are facilitating such type of learning are social networking sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites such as Wikispaces Classroom, Twiducate, and Edmodo.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is affordability issues. Institutions providing smart education are facing challenges related to adequate financial support required. Although smart education offers strong learning benefits, institutions need to take care of the procurement costs and issues of hardware systems such as classroom wearables and projectors that are expensive. In addition, the hardware system procurement is not uniform across geographies as there are emerging regions that do not have required capital to install them.



