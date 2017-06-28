Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2017-2021 with Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments & Tektronix Dominating

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global vector signal generator market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Vector Signal Generator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of the vector signal generator and exclude the aftermarket sale.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of 5G. The 5G technology for mobile systems is in the early stage of development. There are several market participants, including test and measurement equipment manufacturers, and research, which are working on the development of 5G networks. The standard bodies are primarily adopted by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) that organizes and manages the standards and development of mobile communication standards.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for vector signal generators supporting frequencies up to 20 GHz. Some of the major features, such as flexibility, performance, and intuitive operation, are also available for the users of the microwave range, which generate complex multichannel scenarios. For instance, the R&S SMW200A vector signal generates the two wideband signals with various types of modulation, using a single device for up to a frequency of 20 GHz. They can be set up over the entire frequency range during fading and MIMO scenarios as well. The upgrade of the device to 20 GHz primarily addresses the testing needs of engineers in the wireless communications and defense industries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high price of vector signal generators. Vector signal generators are highly priced as they are primarily used for the testing and measurement of the emerging advanced technologies that are in the development process.

Key vendors

Anritsu

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Tektronix

Other prominent vendors



B&K Precision

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

Signal Hound

Teledyne Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wh8wpm/global_vector

