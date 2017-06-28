Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "8D Problem Solving" conference to their offering.
This two-day course helps participants to develop the skills and good practices which are appropriate for solving even simple problems, as well as those problems which are more challenging. This course comprises a comprehensive programme of problem-solving/continuous improvement tools and techniques. The content is delivered through a series of presentations, combined with a variety of participant activities.
Course Objective:
The key objectives are to enhance the participant's existing skills to enable them
to become more effective at problem-solving and continuous improvement within
their work process.
By the end of the course, a participant will understand:
A structured process for problem-solving, i.e. 8D
How various functions within an organization contribute to problem solving
How a variety of useful tools and techniques may help during problem solving
Key team working skills
The importance of corrective action and management of problem-solving activities.
Course Highlights will be:
Understanding the problem
Containment activities
Describing the problem
Team roles and skills
Root cause analysis
Corrective action
Lessons learned
Tools and techniques for problem solving
Use of Minitab® software
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/39cxj6/8d_problem_solving
