Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "8D Problem Solving" conference to their offering.

This two-day course helps participants to develop the skills and good practices which are appropriate for solving even simple problems, as well as those problems which are more challenging. This course comprises a comprehensive programme of problem-solving/continuous improvement tools and techniques. The content is delivered through a series of presentations, combined with a variety of participant activities.

Course Objective:

The key objectives are to enhance the participant's existing skills to enable them

to become more effective at problem-solving and continuous improvement within

their work process.

By the end of the course, a participant will understand:

A structured process for problem-solving, i.e. 8D

How various functions within an organization contribute to problem solving

How a variety of useful tools and techniques may help during problem solving

Key team working skills

The importance of corrective action and management of problem-solving activities.

Course Highlights will be:

Understanding the problem

Containment activities

Describing the problem

Team roles and skills

Root cause analysis

Corrective action

Lessons learned

Tools and techniques for problem solving

Use of Minitab® software

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/39cxj6/8d_problem_solving

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006172/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

