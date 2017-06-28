

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has continued his assault on one of his favorite targets on Wednesday, lashing out at major media outlets in a series of posts on Twitter.



Trump singled out the New York Times and the Washington Post in his tweets, describing the newspapers as 'fake news.'



The tweets about the Times seem so stem from a story raising questions about Trump's level of engagement in Senate Republicans' efforts to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.



The Times story claimed Trump was largely on the sidelines until holding a meeting with Republican Senators at the White House on Tuesday.



'The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.'



Times reporters Glenn Thrush and Jonathan Martin, who wrote the story, responded to the president's criticism with tweets of their own.



'Call your office, sir. @nytimes spoke to many, many, many members of your staff yesterday - & ran everything by your team,' Thrush tweeted.



A subsequent tweet from Martin claimed 'one leading Trumper' was concerned the president 'would go ballistic' when he saw the story.



Trump also attacked the Washington Post in a separate tweet, suggesting the newspaper is protecting online retailer Amazon (AMZN) from tax liabilities.



'The AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!' Trump tweeted.



The Washington Post is owned by Nash Holdings LLC, Amazon founder, chairman, and CEO Jeff Bezos' personal investment firm.



Trump has recently stepped up his attacks against the media after CNN was forced to retract a story that claimed Congress was investigating a Russian investment fund with ties to Trump officials.



'So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!' Trump tweeted on Tuesday.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



