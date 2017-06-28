Global Marine Signaling Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.6%, 2017-2021 with Drew Marine Signal & Safety, E2S, Greatland Laser, Orion Safety Products and Weems & Plath Dominating

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Marine Signaling Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global marine signaling devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.67% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Marine Signaling Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in participation in water-based sports. The increase in participation in water-based sports is likely to contribute to the demand for marine signaling devices over the next few years. Recreational sea sports are a growing trend in many countries. For instance, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia is an attractive location for snorkeling and scuba diving, where the participants are taken to the middle of the ocean, away from the shore, and are allowed to dive into the water. However, instances of distress, where it is necessary to seek help, may arise during these activities. In these situations, marine signaling devices are used.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in demand for naval vessels. At present, many nations are re-strategizing their defense postures based on the uncertainties in APAC, the Middle East, and Russia. As a result, an emerging trend is the new wave of defense globalization, which is driving many nations to focus on sea-based defense and maritime security surrounding the global trade as well as national economic resources. This will have a positive impact on the market, as an increase in the demand for naval vessels will lead to the increase in the use of safety measures such as marine signaling devices.

Key vendors



Drew Marine Signal & Safety

E2S

Greatland Laser

Orion Safety Products

Weems & Plath



Other prominent vendors



ACR Electronics

Echomax

Falcon Safety Products

Forespar

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4hq6q/global_marine

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716