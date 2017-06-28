CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Shaw Communications Inc. ("Shaw") (TSX: SJR.B)(TSX: SJR.PR.A)(TSX: SJR.PR.B)(NYSE: SJR)(TSX VENTURE: SJR.A) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly dividends of $0.09875 on the Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares and $0.098542 on the Class A Participating Shares, payable on each of September 28, 2017, October 30, 2017 and November 29, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2017, October 13, 2017 and November 15, 2017, respectively.

The foregoing dividends are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Shaw's Board of Directors reviews the applicable dividend rates on a quarterly basis. Shareholders will not be entitled to receive a particular dividend unless they are holders of record on the applicable record date. There is no entitlement to any dividend prior to such date.

