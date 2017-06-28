SCRS Extends Ambassador Program to NIHR Clinical Research Network

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) announces the addition of the National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Network (NIHR CRN) as SCRS site members through the Ambassador Program, sponsored in the United Kingdom (UK) by INC Research. Professor Martin Gibson will be the SCRS Ambassador for the UK.

Through this partnership with SCRS, supported by INC Research, NIHR CRN research sites will receive a two-year membership to SCRS, which will provide them access to SCRS training and mentorship opportunities, including a research symposium held in the UK. With the addition of these 4,500 English sites, SCRS now represents almost 9,000 research sites in over 45 countries. Eighty percent of SCRS member sites are now located outside of the United States.

"The partnership between the NIHR CRN and SCRS strengthens the unity of the global site voice," said Christine Pierre, president of SCRS. "Engaging sites in the UK will enhance the global community within SCRS that will continue to support site sustainability."

"The NIHR Clinical Research Network (CRN) is delighted to be associated with the SCRS. This new relationship will provide broader access and integration with a global network of clinical research sites and further strengthen the reach and capability of both the NIHR networks and SCRS," said Professor Martin Gibson, clinical lead for business development for the NIHR CRN.

About NIHR

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR): improving the health and wealth of the nation through research.

Established by the Department of Health, the NIHR:



funds high quality research to improve health

trains and supports health researchers

provides world-class research facilities

works with the life sciences industry and charities to benefit all

involves patients and the public at every step

For further information, visit the NIHR website: www.nihr.ac.uk.

About SCRS

SCRS is a global trade organization representing almost 9,000 research sites in 47 countries. SCRS' mission is to unify the voice of the global clinical research site community for greater site sustainability. SCRS has become an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Join SCRS and collaborate with the global experts in site sustainability.Visit MySCRS.org.