FORT WAYNE, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) offers the new FBC Series Single-Stage Horizontal Centrifugal Pumps that further fill out the product offering within the proven F Series centrifugal surface pump portfolio. The FBC Series is offered in 1-1/2 and 2 hp versions that pump at 40 to 200 gpm at heads up to 130 feet. The rugged pumping line features standard 316 stainless steel impellers that can handle a variety of fluids, including those with small abrasives and hydrocarbons. It's Fluoroelastomer (FKM) silicon carbide seal provides additional protection against heat and abrasives, and a non-overloading design protects against field challenges such as power dips, pipe breaks, improper application setup, and more. This pump offers a small footprint and the capability for vertical installations, providing additional application flexibility paired with an efficiency rating of more than 80 percent and the reliability of premium Baldor* motors.

Offered in both two-pole and four-pole configurations, the FBC Series is ideal for a variety of applications, including: water pressure boosting, water supply and treatment, water recirculation, irrigation, and water features.

For more information about the FBC Series or any other product within Franklin Electric's product portfolio, visit www.franklinwater.com.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

* Baldor is a member of the ABB Group

