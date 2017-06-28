DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lifting Columns Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global lifting columns market to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Lifting Columns Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, revenue, and replacement market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is lifting column products operated using mobile devices. In the past, lifting columns were used by manually operating them. Be it the healthcare sector or manufacturing sector, manual operations were a must to move the products and adjust them for a proper workable condition. With the advancements in technology, there was development of lifting columns that could be operated using a mobile device like a remote. With the help of a remote control and wireless technology, one could adjust the position of any product within the facility.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for movable beds and chairs in healthcare sector. Amidst a hectic lifestyle and busy schedule, most people tend to ignore their health. Rigid schedules, work pressure, and deadlines are the general causes of stress that affect the health of an individual. Moreover, the increasing strategic pressure, pollution, and other toxic materials in the air have made humans prone to various diseases.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is corrosion in lifting columns. Lifting columns are made from materials that are prone to corrosion by physical or air-borne impurities. In the industries, such operations usually take place due to which the lifting columns can get corroded easily.

Key vendors



Hettich

LINAK

Phoenix Mecano

Thomson

TiMOTION

Other prominent vendors



DewertOkin

HOERBIGER

Ketterer

Roemheld

SUSPA

X2 Technology



