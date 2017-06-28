DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Canna Security America (CSA) (OTCQB: CSAX), the leading comprehensive security solutions provider catering to businesses in the licensed cannabis industry, is proud to announce they are continuing to expand their delivery service to the Federal Reserve.

In April, CSA secured one of the largest, federally regulated cash vaults in the Denver area and created new internal procedures to ensure 100% regulatory compliance for the Federal Reserve and the cannabis industry. CSA was selected by Safe Harbor Private Bank, one of the few cannabis banking institutions in Colorado, to handle transportation of cash to the Federal Reserve.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with CSA as they are now one of our preferred partners to deliver at the Federal Reserve," states Vice President of Safe Harbor, Kim Oliver.

Abundant cash flow in the cannabis industry has raised concerns around security in the past. CSA works diligently to enable both cannabis and banking clients, helping to move cash out of public businesses and into secured facilities. Their new, state-of-the-art, secured vaulting location, along with unparalleled standard operating procedures, ensures that utmost security standards are met.

"Our elite transport services paired with our expedient, same day processing ensures security for all clients. We are honored that Safe Harbor and the Federal Reserve trust our expertise and we are proud to say we are doing our part to keep businesses and the industry safe," states Tom Siciliano, President of CSA.

Canna Security America has installed over 500 security systems, all achieving a 100% licensing approval rating, and is recognized as the gold-standard in security services and technology for the cannabis industry. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, CSA has expanded its operations to serve the increasing number of state licensed cannabis cultivators, processors, infused products manufacturers, and retailers in the United States. For more information, visit: www.cannasecurity.com.

