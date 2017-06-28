

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed for a third session Wednesday, as traders weighed U.S. housing data and remarks from central bankers.



A report from the National Association of Realtors showed pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased for the third consecutive month in May.



NAR said its pending home sales index fell by 0.8 percent to 108.5 in May from a downwardly revised 109.4 in April. Economists had expected the index to climb by 0.8 percent.



The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May, a hopeful sign for the economy, the Census Bureau in its advanced report on international trade said Wednesday.



The international trade deficit was $65.9 billion in May, down $1.2 billion from $67.1 billion in April.



Yesterday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said 'deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones.' His comments were interpreted by market as an indication of a shift in the bank's aggressive stimulus policy, sparking a rally in the euro.



August gold climbed $2.20, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,249.10/oz.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX