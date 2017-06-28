Loyalty Prime Wins Loyalty Magazine Award for Helping to Reinvent Frankfurt Airport's Travel Experience

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Customer centricity and digitalisation are finally making substantial ground in the airport industry. Loyalty Prime, with its pioneering loyalty platform, is taking an active part in shaping the forefront of this pivotal development. Together with its customer Fraport, it has earned the recognition "Best Loyalty Programme of the Year 2017 - Travel" for Frankfurt Airport Rewards - a state-of-the-art, omnichannel loyalty initiative at one of the world's leading aviation hubs.

The initiative constitutes a core aspect of Fraport's momentous 2016 company realignment in the name of customer centricity, which inspired the creation of an outstanding omnichannel airport travel experience. In addition to the integrated multipartner loyalty program for travellers and an integrated, multipartner e-commerce platform, this includes comprehensive data & campaign management and a communication set-up to engage customers across all online, mobile and offline channels in an orchestrated, personal and relevant manner.

With the renowned global Loyalty Magazine Awards recognition, Frankfurt Airport Rewards can now officially call itself one of the world's most advanced loyalty programs in the airport industry. The high-profile group of industry judges chose the initiative from strong, international competition of premium brands, for its comprehensiveness and technological excellence.

It is Loyalty Prime's powerful, feature-rich loyalty platform, combined with its team's in-depth experience that made this success possible in a joint effort with the great team at Fraport - as Kristina Rusch, Head of Multichannel at Fraport, summarizes: "Loyalty Prime has helped deliver an award-winning omnichannel loyalty program for Frankfurt Airport by not only implementing their best-in-class loyalty platform but by proactively supporting our team on loyalty thought leadership and customer engagement activities."

In a nutshell Frankfurt Airport Rewards members can earn points in real time for purchases both offline and online in the Frankfurt Airport shopping portal, points can be redeemed for airport shopping, dining and services at participating partners, a tier level system creates additional incentives for members, who are engaged in personal communication and benefit from exclusive offers, coupons and promotions on relevant channels.

While customers benefit from a truly omnichannel airport loyalty experience, Fraport and its retail partners now have powerful tools at their hands to deepen customer understanding, carry out cost-effective direct marketing, drive sales and build customer loyalty. A true win-win-win situation for the relevant stakeholders, lifting Fraport to the forefront of customer centricity and digitalisation in the airport industry.

Christoph Straub, Managing Director of Loyalty Prime, happily concluded after the Awards: "We are incredibly proud that this is the second time we have been recognized by the Loyalty Magazine with their renowned Award, clearly indicating the power of our exceptional platform in creating market-leading loyalty programs for our valued customers."

Loyalty Prime is a market-leading loyalty solution provider, founded in 2014 by Christoph Straub (Munich) and Kunal Mohiuddin (New Delhi). It recently made it onto the news with its 1.5 million € Series A funding to allow for its rapid international expansion in the name of customer loyalty.

