

Following yesterday's meeting with Senate Republicans, President Donald Trump indicated he expects legislation repealing and replacing Obamacare to eventually be approved.



Trump said in remarks from the White House on Wednesday that the decision to delay a vote on the bill has given lawmakers more time to make the legislation perfect.



'I have to tell you, the Republican senators had a really impressive meeting yesterday at the White House,' Trump said. 'We had close to 50 of them. We have 52; we need almost all of them. That's never easy.'



'But we had, essentially, 50 show up for the meeting, and the other two are on our side,' he added. 'I think we're going to get at least very close, and I think we're going to get it over the line. There was a great, great feeling in that room yesterday.'



Trump predicted that the GOP healthcare plan would be far better than Obamacare and much less expensive for the American people and the country.



The president declared that Obamacare is 'essentially dead' and claimed the law has been a 'headache for everybody' and a 'nightmare for many.'



Trump argued that the Senate Republican bill would get rid of 'all of the bad parts of Obamacare,' pointing to the elimination of the individual and employer mandates as well as the taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others.



'Essentially, it's a repeal-and-replace,' Trump said. 'And I look forward to working with the Republican senators over a short period of time.'



The optimism from Trump comes even though several Republican senators have expressed opposition to the bill, forcing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., to delay a vote until after the July 4th recess.



With every Democratic Senator expected to vote against the bill, McConnell can only afford to lose the support of two Republicans and still pass the legislation.



Meanwhile, results of a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Wednesday show that a majority of Americans disapprove of the Senate Republican healthcare plan.



The poll found that 55 percent of Americans disapprove of the proposal, while just 17 percent approve. Another 24 percent said they have not heard enough about the plan to have an opinion.



While a vast majority of Democrats and Independents disapprove of the plan, Republicans were more divided in the poll.



Thirty-nine percent of Republicans said they have not heard enough about the plan to have an opinion, 35 percent approve and 21 percent disapprove.



The survey of 1,205 adults was conducted June 21st through 25th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.



