Yandy launches swim collection for domestic and international consumers



PHOENIX, 2017-06-28 20:04 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandy.com, the leading online retailer of intimates, swimwear, and specialty apparel, announced today the top-performing swimsuits from its Baywatch® swimwear collection. To celebrate the film's U.S. release - Yandy.com produced, marketed and sold three swimwear designs inspired by looks worn by the movie's female lifeguard characters. The new Baywatch movie follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d66d8a5-c973-4449-be85-6289c 481671c



Yandy's release of the Baywatch-inspired collection in May demonstrated an immediate interest among domestic consumers. Now international customers are paying attention as the movie opens in more overseas markets.



"We have our finger on the pulse of what's trending in pop culture with our customers, and this collection is just another example of that," said Yandy.com CEO Thom Brodeur-Kazanjian. "As an official licensee, our Baywatch swim capsule celebrates this movie, the latest in swim fashions for pools and beaches around the world, and a fun beach lifestyle brand that appeals most to our 'Yandy Girl' customer."



The Baywatch swim collection features three styles: a one-piece long sleeve ($49.95), a one-piece sleeveless ($39.95) and a two-piece ($24.95 for the top and $14.95 for the bottom). For more information visit www.yandy.com/baywatch.



"While all three suits have sold out their first cycle, the two most popular on re-order for U.S consumers are our one-piece sleeveless and the two-piece red and navy design. It will be interesting to see how the global jet-set responds, and which suits will top their wish lists," Brodeur-Kazanjian concluded.



Baywatch ©2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.



About Paramount Pictures Corporation Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) (NASDAQ:VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries.



About Yandy Yandy is a retailer of sexy specialty apparel for real women. We strive to be the authority on what makes women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities look and feel confident and sexy in their own skin. Our customer - the Yandy Girl - lives on trend. Her passion is for the look, not the label. She trusts Yandy for the latest affordable looks in everyday intimates, lingerie, swimwear and costumes. The Yandy Girl lives out loud and is unapologetically connected with her mind, her body and her own brand of sexy. Visit http://www.yandy.com/.



Media contact: Heather Stein The Bromley Group hstein@tbg-world.com 212-696-1100, ext. 26