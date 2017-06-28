Global Load Cells Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% 2017-2025: Growing Demand from Healthcare, Aerospace & Logistics Segments

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Load Cells Market, 2015 to 2025" report to their offering.

The global load cells market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025.

A load cell is a kind of force sensor that changes the deformation of a material into an electric signal. In short load cells are sensors that convert weight or force into electric signal. Thus, load cells are key component of any weighing system. A substantial amount of research made in the field of transducers has drastically reduced the number of instrumental errors, which, in turn has supported the market growth. As of 2015, analog load cells led the overall load cells market worldwide.

Analog load cells accounted for over three-fourth of the global market revenue in the same year. On the contrary, digital load cells are poised to witness superior growth during the forecast period 2017-2025. Growing need for precision weighing, especially in heavy lifting applications is expected to drive demand for digital load cells globally.

Companies Mentioned

Vishay Precision Group Inc.

OMEGA Engineering Inc.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

Flintec Group AB

Thames Side Sensors Ltd.

Yamato Scale Co. Ltd.

Novatech Measurements Ltd.

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Precia Molen

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co. Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Load Cells Market Analysis



4. Global Load Cells Market Revenue, by Type, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



5. Global Load Cells Market Revenue, by End-Use Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



6. Global Load Cells Market Revenue, by Technology, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



7. North America Load Cells Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Load Cells Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Load Cells Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of World Load Cells Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43z297/global_load_cells

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716