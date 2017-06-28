FanLogic Interactive Inc.: Fanlogic Welcomes Superstar Kevin Campbell to the Team

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / FanLogic Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: FLGC, "FanLogic" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome European soccer superstar Kevin Campbell to the FanLogic Team.

"This is a very exciting day for us to welcome Kevin Campbell to the FanLogic Family. We couldn't be more proud that Kevin has accepted the opportunity to join our incredible team, in a business development role," said Randy Brownell, CEO of FanLogic. "Kevin's expertise and relationships in the sporting and corporate community will be invaluable in expanding FanLogic's footprint in the European market and beyond," added Graham Webster, FanLogic's Director of European Operations.

Mr. Kevin Campbell is a former professional footballer who played as a striker, most notably in the Premier League for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Everton, and also for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig. Kevin is an accomplished entrepreneur and partner in several businesses worldwide. He is a true humanitarian that visits refugee camps in the Middle East with the BringHope Humanitarian Foundation.

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to join the FanLogic Family. My passion is working with groups that give back and really help their clients achieve more," stated Kevin. "The cutting-edge proprietary technology and leadership that FanLogic brings to the market is just the kind of opportunity I want to be involved with."

FanLogic's Connect Platform is a leading Digital & Social engagement system providing brands with deep user data, advanced analytics, and insights. Brands benefit from this unique data by leveraging higher quality lead generation, social engagement, brand exposure, and conversions.

Our digital lead and sales generation success is driven through our proprietary peer to peer referral based contests, coupons, sweepstakes, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries, charity draws, loyalty incentives, branded social gaming and entertainment contests.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

