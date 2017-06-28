According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fiber optics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006206/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global fiber optics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Fiber Optics Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global fiber optics market into five major product application segments, of which the top three are discussed in detail below. They are:

Telecommunication

Data center

CATV

Military

Oil and gas

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Telecommunication

The global fiber optics market for telecommunication accounted for more than 73% of the market share in 2016. Telecommunication gets inputs from various sources, which may be voice calls or internet data or any other information. Previously, the communication channel was made of copper wires, which used to transmit electrical signals. Electrical signals had many drawbacks such as slow data transmission and increased interference due to the high data rate. Copper wire was even bulkier taking up more space and needed repeaters to boost power at very frequent intervals. The fiber optics cable has revolutionized telecommunications.

"The fiber optics cable is used to transmit data for long distance with very high bandwidth, causing more data to be sent per time frame. This information is sent to transmitter circuitry, which converts data into a light source which is transmitted via fiber optics," says Raghu Raj Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for lightingresearch.

Data center

Data centers are a large group of networked computers used by the organization for remote storage, processing, or distribution of a large amount of data. With growing market of cloud computing, there is a high increase in demand for data centers. With the increase in internet penetration worldwide, there is a tremendous amount of data flow from users to data centers and again back. With such high demand, higher success in data centers can be achieved by faster transmission without loss and the ability to transmit more data per cable.

"The growing number of data centers is driving the demand for high-performance fiber optics that would address the need for increasing bandwidth and minimizing the power consumption and cooling," says Raghu.

CATV

Fiber TV uses fiber optic cables for transmitting information to TV. It uses glass wire or high plastic wires to transmit light, which is again decoded into information when reached to TV, while other regular CATV uses copper and is wrapped with aluminum foil to transmit signals, which is then decoded to specific colors, audio, and frames. The fiber optics cable is used for long distances while maintaining sound and good picture. Due to its features, such as better quality, more programs at a lesser cost, and good customer experience, it is said to be more reliable than another TV. These fiber optic threads are routed directly to home and are then connected to the cable, which is already installed.

This market revenue is growing because of rising broadband penetration and digitalization of CATV, i.e., fiber TV with the internet, fiber TV with intranet, and home phone and only fiber TV. The applications and upgrades for TV are increasing, leading to a combination of devices and channel plans.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Corning

Furukawa Electric

Optical Cable

Prysmian

Sterlite Technologies

YOFC

Browse Related Reports:

Global UV Lamp Market 2017-2021

Global Architectural Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global Lighting Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006206/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com