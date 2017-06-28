Global Acerola Extract Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% From 2017 to 2025: High Prices of Acerola Extract Products is Acting as a Restrain to Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Acerola Extract Market, 2017 to 2025" report to their offering.
The global acerola extract market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Growing preference for healthy fruit based products is anticipated to drive the demand for the acerola extract. The global acerola extract market is projected to reach US$ 15,763.8 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025.
By form, acerola extract market segmentation includes powder and liquid forms; of which, in 2016, powder form dominated the market in terms of revenue contribution and is further expected to remain dominant during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Currently, growing demand for vitamins and health supplements, particularly in functional foods is fueling the demand for powdered form of acerola extract. However, liquid form segment is expected to register high growth in the near future.
Owing to advantages such as natural color, rich vitamin C content, flavor, antioxidant property, and dough improvement, liquid formulations of acerola extract are anticipated to witness significant adoption among food and beverage manufacturers. Owing to growing consumption and rising demand for natural ingredients for preservation of meat products the demand for acerola extract in meat products is expected to gain adoption among manufacturers over the coming years.
Companies Mentioned
- Competitive Dashboard
- Amway
- Blue Macaw Flora
- DIANA NATURALS
- Duas Rodas Industrial
- Herbal Bio Solutions
- Nature's Power Nutraceuticals Corp.
- Naturex
- Nichirei Corporation
- NutriBotanica
- Optimally Organic Inc.
- The Green Labs LLC.
- Vita Forte Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Acerola Extract Market Analysis, by Form
Chapter 5 Global Acerola Extract Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Global Acerola Extract Market, by Geography
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q827mv/global_acerola
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716