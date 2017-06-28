Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial induction cooktop market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006238/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial induction cooktop market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the global commercial induction cooktopmarket is experiencing stiff competition from various vendors who have launched new products with improved features. This includes touch-sensitive control panels, infrared sensors, and PST. Some of the prominent vendors in the global commercial induction cooktop market are The Vollrath Company, CookTek, True Induction, APW Wyatt, and Garland Group.

The vendors of the commercial induction cooktop offer the products with attractive designs and colors. In open commercial kitchens, the various designs of the induction cooktops can improve the overall attractiveness of the kitchen. CookTek offers a wide variety of drop-in commercial induction cooktops with the number of burners from one to four.

"The launch of new commercial induction cooktops compatible with metal dishes is expected to attract more customers. For instance, Panasonic has introduced a commercial induction cookware that is compatible with aluminum and copper cookware. Among the prominent vendors offering commercial induction cooktops, CookTek has got the largest geographical presence and product portfolio," says Manu Gupta, lead food serviceresearchanalyst from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

APW Wyatt

APW Wyatt is the largest provider of equipment for food service in the retail industry. The company offers equipment for cooking, toasting, heating, and others. The company supplies products to supermarkets, convenient stores, fast food outlets, casual and fine dining, and other hospitality markets worldwide.

CookTek

CookTek is a leading manufacturer of induction cooktops and induction cooking equipment. The company offers different models in drop-in commercial induction cooktops. The company offers both front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house commercial induction cooktops.

Garland Group

Garland Group produces a wide range of products like electric ranges, induction, countertop cooking, griddles and grills, fryers, broilers, ovens, and other cooking systems. The company produces both restaurant cooking ranges and other heavy-duty cooking ranges. The company offers award-winning features in their countertop induction cooking range.

The Vollrath Company

The Vollrath Company showcases many products under different categories. This includes small wares, countertop equipment, and serving systems and components. In the countertop equipment category, the company produces food preparation equipment, cooking equipment, warming equipment, merchandising and display solutions, and frozen heat equipment.

True Induction

True Induction mainly produces commercial induction cooktops under different categories like Single Burner, Double Burner and Triple Burner, and 3200Watt models. True Induction is a brand of Sequoia Brands. The company produces three models of commercial induction cooktops under Double Burner series: Mini Duo, Counter Insert model, and Portable model.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Cup and Lid Dispenser System Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Granita Machines Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Electric Meat Saws Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006238/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com