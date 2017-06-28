Ransomware Protection Market, 2021 - Focus on Anti-Ransomware Software, Secure Web Gateways, Application Control, IDS/IPS, Threat Intelligence

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ransomware Protection Market by Solution (Anti-Ransomware Software, Secure Web Gateways, Application Control, IDS/IPS, Threat Intelligence), Service, Application, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The ransomware protection market size is expected to grow from USD 8.16 Billion in 2016 to USD 17.36 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the market include rise in phishing attacks and security breaches and emergence of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, through which cybercriminals are reaping billions of dollars from the victims.

The ransomware protection market is segmented by solution, services, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Secure web gateways solution is estimated to contribute the largest market size in 2016, as it protects the computers from user-initiated web traffic and enforces strong company policies. Furthermore, threat intelligence solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it provide real-time understanding of sophisticated cyber threats, their detection, analysis, and predictive remediation.

Managed services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The SMEs are looking forward to the third-party vendors as managed security service providers for improved cybersecurity operations, within the organization. Moreover, professional services segment is expected to have the highest market size in 2016, as it includes consulting, training & education, and support & maintenance services.



Ransomware protection solutions have been deployed across various industry verticals, including government and defense, BFSI, healthcare, education, and others. The healthcare vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the cybercriminals are targeting valuable electronic patient health information, which has huge demand in the black market. However, BFSI vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2016, which is fueled by the advent of crypto-currencies such as Bitcoins.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rise in the Volume of Phishing Attacks and Targeted Security Breaches

Emergence of Ransomware-As-A-Service Model

Advent of Crypto-Currencies for Ransom Payments

Restraints



Availability of Free Endpoint Security Solutions for Ransomware Protection

Opportunities



Organizations Looking for Multi-Layered Security Approach

Sharing of Threat Intelligence Among Enterprises

Rise in Demand for Data Backup and Recovery Solutions

Challenges



Lack of Awareness Among Security Professionals About New Ransomware Families

Rise in Average Ransom Amount

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Solution



8 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Service



9 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Application



10 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode



11 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Organization Size



12 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Vertical



13 Geographic Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



Bitdefender

Fireeye, Inc.

Intel Security (Mcafee)

Kaspersky Lab

Malwarebytes

Sentinelone

Sophos Group Plc

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2r4bvp/ransomware

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716