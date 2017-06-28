

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose Wednesday as government data showed a significant drop in gasoline stockpiles.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly petroleum status report Wednesday morning. U.S. commercial crude inventories increased by 100,000 barrels last week.



Although the rise was unexpected, traders got a hint of what was to come thanks to yesterday's industry report from the American Petroleum Institute that showed a surprising build.



However, gasoline stocks fell by 894,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a larger drop, EIA said.



The EIA also said U.S. crude oil and petroleum product gross exports have more than doubled over the past six years, increasing from 2.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2010 to 5.2 million b/d in 2016.



Exports of distillate, gasoline, propane, and crude oil have all increased, but at different paces.



August WTI oil gained 50 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $44.74/bbl, moving further from a recent yearly low.



