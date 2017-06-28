LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Boustead Securities, LLC client ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains, will be ringing The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Thursday, July 6, 2017. In honor of the special occasion in which ADOM earned the distinction of being the first company to IPO on Nasdaq under Regulation A+, James L. Reynolds, ADOMANI President & CEO, alongside members of the Company's leadership team, will conduct the historic event at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.

On June 15, 2017, ADOMANI, Inc. began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "ADOM," and currently ranks as the best-performing IPO for all of 2017. Dan McClory, Head of Equity Capital Markets at Boustead Securities, LLC, the Lead Underwriter in the ADOMANI IPO, stated "ADOMANI has made history by being the pioneering Reg A+ Initial Public Offering to list on NASDAQ," he concluded.

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available on July 6, 2017:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

About ADOMANI

ADOM is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOM helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOM designs, manufactures and installs advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. ADOM also designs, manufactures and installs unique and patented conversion kits to replace conventional drivetrain systems for diesel and gasoline powered vehicles, including buses, with zero-emission electric or hybrid drivetrain systems. In addition to benefitting our shareholders, we will also help improve the environment, and more importantly, improve the health of school children and citizens who live and work in and around traditional diesel and gasoline-fueled vehicles.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11.0 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. For more information, visit http://www.boustead1828.com/

Contact Information

Boustead Securities, LLC:

Dan McClory

Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets

+1 (949) 502-4408

dan@boustead1828.com



