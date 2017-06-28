TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Supreme" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FIRE) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, 7ACRES, has been granted its permission to sell under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

About Supreme

Supreme is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to becoming a leading cultivator and distributor of sun grown cannabis through its wholly-owned subsidiary 7ACRES. 7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to the ACMPR operating inside a 342,000 sq. ft. Hybrid Greenhouse facility. The Hybrid Greenhouse combines the best technology of indoor production with the efficiencies and sustainability of a greenhouse, in a single large-format production footprint. Please visit www.supreme.ca and www.7acres.com for more information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc.

John Fowler

President and CEO

(416) 630-7272

info@supreme.ca

www.supreme.ca



