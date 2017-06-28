

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to visit France to celebrate Bastille Day on July 14th, the White House announced on Wednesday.



The White House said Trump looks forward to reaffirming America's strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people, and to commemorating the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I.



The two leaders will further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries, and they will discuss many other issues of mutual concern, the White House added.



The French government said Trump and Macron will attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris, with American soldiers set to take part in the parade alongside their French brothers in arms.



