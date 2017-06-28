Global Special Effect Pigments (Metallic, Pearlescent) Market, 2022 - Focus on Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, & Cosmetics

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Special Effect Pigments Market by Type (Metallic, Pearlescent), Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global special effect pigments market is projected to reach USD 969.2 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value

The special effect pigments market has witnessed high growth in recent years, and this growth is projected to persist in the coming years as well. Special effect pigments are used in a wide range of applications such as paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, cosmetics, and others, as these impart properties such as enhanced appearance, excellent glitter, shimmer, shine, and luster to products.

Different types of special effect pigments are also covered in the report. The main types are metallic pigments and pearlescent pigments. The metallic pigments type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, due to their suitability in several application areas, while pearlescent pigments is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the special effect pigments market, in terms of value and volume, due to its increasing acceptance in various applications such as cosmetics and paints & coatings. Metallic pigments are used to achieve metallic effects such as gold, silver, and chrome, among others. The demand for pearlescent pigments is projected to grow on account of the increasing consumption of cosmetic products and rising disposable incomes of consumers.

Special effect pigments are used in various applications such as paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, cosmetics, and others, which are the major applications considered in the report. In 2016, the paints & coatings application accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value and volume, followed by plastics, printing inks, cosmetics, and others. The plastics application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 among all the applications considered.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increased Demand for Product Differentiation and Improved Appearance

Emerging Demand From Cosmetics and Personal Care Industries

Rapid Growth in Paints & Coatings and Plastics Industries Due to Increasing Urbanization

Restraints



Volatile Raw Material Prices

Stringent Environmental Regulations on Toxic Metals

Opportunities



Growing Demand for Bio-Based Special Effect Pigments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends



7 Special Effect Pigments Market, By Effect



8 Special Effect Pigments Market, By Type



9 Special Effect Pigments Market, By Application



10 Special Effect Pigments Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Altana AG

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Carlfors Burk AB

Clariant AG

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd

Dayglo Color Corp.

Dic Corporation

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group Pigments

Geotech International B.V.

Huntsman Corporation

Kobo Products Inc.

Kolortek Co., Ltd

Merck KGaA

Mono Pigment Developments Ltd.

Nemoto & Co., Ltd.

Sensient Industrial Colors

Siberline Manufacturing Co. Inc

Special Effects & Coatings

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

The Chemours Company

Toyal Europe

Toyocolor Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfw4dc/special_effect

