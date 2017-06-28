Global Special Effect Pigments (Metallic, Pearlescent) Market, 2022 - Focus on Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, & Cosmetics

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Special Effect Pigments Market by Type (Metallic, Pearlescent), Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The global special effect pigments market is projected to reach USD 969.2 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value
The special effect pigments market has witnessed high growth in recent years, and this growth is projected to persist in the coming years as well. Special effect pigments are used in a wide range of applications such as paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, cosmetics, and others, as these impart properties such as enhanced appearance, excellent glitter, shimmer, shine, and luster to products.
Different types of special effect pigments are also covered in the report. The main types are metallic pigments and pearlescent pigments. The metallic pigments type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, due to their suitability in several application areas, while pearlescent pigments is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the special effect pigments market, in terms of value and volume, due to its increasing acceptance in various applications such as cosmetics and paints & coatings. Metallic pigments are used to achieve metallic effects such as gold, silver, and chrome, among others. The demand for pearlescent pigments is projected to grow on account of the increasing consumption of cosmetic products and rising disposable incomes of consumers.
Special effect pigments are used in various applications such as paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, cosmetics, and others, which are the major applications considered in the report. In 2016, the paints & coatings application accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value and volume, followed by plastics, printing inks, cosmetics, and others. The plastics application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 among all the applications considered.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand for Product Differentiation and Improved Appearance
- Emerging Demand From Cosmetics and Personal Care Industries
- Rapid Growth in Paints & Coatings and Plastics Industries Due to Increasing Urbanization
Restraints
- Volatile Raw Material Prices
- Stringent Environmental Regulations on Toxic Metals
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Bio-Based Special Effect Pigments
