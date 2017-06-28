Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wall Decor Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the wall décor market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Wall Décor Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is digital printing. At present, digitalization is being adopted extensively by all types of markets, and the home décor space is no exception. Within the home décor space, wall décor is one major area where digital integration is adopted eminently. Manufacturers of wall décor items are producing decorative products with the help of digital printing. Wall art or artwork is the major segment of wall décor where digital printing is used.

One of the major drivers for this market is premium and aspirational product collection. Consumers from upper-income and upper-middle-income classes mostly prefer premium wall décor products. This set of consumers have higher disposable income and hence do not hesitate to spend an extra amount on home décor products, including wall décor.

Key vendors

Amazon

Carrefour

IKEA

Kingfisher

Walmart

Other prominent vendors

Eurobaustoff

Home24

Inter Gamma

Kesko

Les Mousquetaires

OTTO GROUP

Sherwin-Williams

Tesco

Travis Perkins

Wayfair

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Region profile: EU

Part 06: Market channel for wall décor

Part 07: Market landscape

Part 08: Market segmentation by devices used for online shopping of wall décor items

Part 09: Market segmentation by products

Part 10: Market segmentation by distribution channels

Part 11: Key leading countries

Part 12: Decision framework

Part 13: Drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rvgzhl/wall_decor_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006284/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Related Topics: Interior Design and Decorative Arts