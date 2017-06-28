Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wall Decor Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the wall décor market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period 2017-2021.
Wall Décor Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is digital printing. At present, digitalization is being adopted extensively by all types of markets, and the home décor space is no exception. Within the home décor space, wall décor is one major area where digital integration is adopted eminently. Manufacturers of wall décor items are producing decorative products with the help of digital printing. Wall art or artwork is the major segment of wall décor where digital printing is used.
One of the major drivers for this market is premium and aspirational product collection. Consumers from upper-income and upper-middle-income classes mostly prefer premium wall décor products. This set of consumers have higher disposable income and hence do not hesitate to spend an extra amount on home décor products, including wall décor.
Key vendors
- Amazon
- Carrefour
- IKEA
- Kingfisher
- Walmart
Other prominent vendors
- Eurobaustoff
- Home24
- Inter Gamma
- Kesko
- Les Mousquetaires
- OTTO GROUP
- Sherwin-Williams
- Tesco
- Travis Perkins
- Wayfair
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Region profile: EU
Part 06: Market channel for wall décor
Part 07: Market landscape
Part 08: Market segmentation by devices used for online shopping of wall décor items
Part 09: Market segmentation by products
Part 10: Market segmentation by distribution channels
Part 11: Key leading countries
Part 12: Decision framework
Part 13: Drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Vendor landscape
