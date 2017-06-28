Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a second tranche (the "Second Tranche") closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 15, 2017 (the "Private Placement). The Second Tranche closing consisted of the issuance of a total of 1,064,800 Units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $266,200.

As announced, the non-brokered private placement consists of the Company issuing up to 4 million units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each unit will comprise one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.35 per share with an expiry date of two years from the closing of the private placement.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

