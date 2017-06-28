According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global hand hygiene marketis projected to grow to USD 8.03 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Hand Hygiene Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The growth of the hand hygiene market is driven by the increased use of skin-safe products due to the growing spread of contagious diseases. Another driver of demand will be the increasing number of hygiene-related campaigns by leading healthcare organizations such as WHO, CDC, and UNICEF to disseminate the importance of hygiene.

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the global hand hygiene market into the following segments:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

"Commercial end-users generated the highest revenue in the global hand hygiene market in 2016 and are expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for hand hygiene products from hospitals and the hospitality industrysays Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for cosmetics and toiletry research.

The healthcare industry, hospitality sector, and restaurants need to maintain high standards of hygiene, which is expected to drive the adoption of hand hygiene products. The increase in the number of patients and the growth in costly chronic disease management in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas will be a major market driver.

Industrial

The global hand hygiene market by the industrial sector is expected to amount to USD 2.50 billion by 2021. In an industrial setting, contaminated by bacterial growth or toxic chemicals and may need to be moved through different workers in the production chain, which creates a high risk of the infection spreading from one worker to another.

The workers of the automotive, food processing, chemical, metal and minerals, and the oil and gas industries are involved in activities that can lead to several infections among the workers. These industries are exposed to chemicals, dirt, dust, oil, and temperature conditions, which can lead to the aggressive multiplication of germs that cause diseases, thereby creating a need for hand hygiene products.

Residential

"The demand for hand hygiene products from the residential sector will be driven by the growing awareness about hand hygiene practices. Also, the wide range of product offerings by various competing vendors of personal hygiene products will propel the sales of hand hygiene productssays Neelesh.

Infections can spread in a residential setting through contaminated sinks and toilets, door handles, cupboards, counters, and railings. Also, sponges, scrubbers, and scouring pads are a breeding ground for bacteria, fungus, and microorganisms. Considering all these factors, it becomes essential to use proper hand hygiene techniques and products in the household to prevent or minimize the spread of diseases.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

Kimberly-Clark

Procter Gamble

EcoHydra

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

