The global food beverage industry is now worth a staggering US$8 trillion, representing more than 10% of the world's GDP. While the global food and beverage industry continues to enjoy steady growth, many of the world's leading food and beverage companies are dominating the market the most, with Nestle, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola at the top, according to the 2017 Forbes Global 2000.

1. Nestle - headquarters: Switzerland, market value $229.5 billion

Nestlé has always been one of the world's largest food beverage companies. Now it has over 328,000 employees and more than 2000 brands ranging from global icons to local favourites from 191 countries around the world.

2. PepsiCo - headquarters: US, market value: $159.4 billion

Founded in 1965, PepsiCo is one of the largest beverage companies in the US. With over 264,000 employees, PepsiCo has a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes 22 brands, and each generated more than $1 billion in estimated annual retail sales in 2016.

3. Coca-Cola - headquarters: US, market value: $182.9 billion

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world's most valuable and recognizable brands, Coca-Cola company's portfolio features 21 billion-dollar brands. Through the world's largest beverage distribution system, Coca-Cola is also the world's leading provider of both sparkling and still beverages. More than 1.9 billion servings of beverages made by Coca-Cola are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200 countries.

4. Kraft Heinz Company headquarters: US, market value: $110.4 billion

The Kraft Heinz Co. is one of the world's largest producer for processed food and beverages. The company's leading products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition.

5. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA headquarters: Belgium, market value: $213.1 billion

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is one of the world's leading beverage companies. Its activities include manufacturing, marketing and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Anheuser-Busch owns many world's famous beer brands across the globe, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, in addition to many more.

