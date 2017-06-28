KALAMAZOO, MI--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Kalamazoo. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Chad Jacob will lead the H.U.N.K.S. team. (H.U.N.K.S. stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.) Jacob has worked in the hauling and moving industry for over 17 years.

The Kalamazoo College Hunks franchise is located at 5162 Sprinkle Rd, Portage, MI and will serve customers throughout Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Van Buren, Allegan, Cass and Berrien Counties. The franchise is set to open for business on July 1st.

Jacob is excited about providing the best, stress-free experience possible for customers.

"My goal is to ensure that everyone in Southwest Michigan knows and recognizes the brand College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving," said Jacob. "I am committed to servicing the surrounding community and providing excellent customer service during every single junk removal or move."

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. Jacob's favorite core value is building leaders.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Jacob the rights to the franchise in Kalamazoo.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Chad and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving in Kalamazoo is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (269) 215-8000 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/mi/kalamazoo/

To learn about owning a College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/28/11G142013/Images/WIRE-chad-jacob-kalamazoo-c9a2c90fdff4a45cbd12f1927cf14673.jpg

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

866-766-0540



Danielle Wright Kimble

danielle.wright@chhj.com