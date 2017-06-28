Global Full Body Scanner Market 2017-2022 - Increasing Terror Attacks at Critical Infrastructures and Mass Transit Stations Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Full Body Scanner Market by Application (Transport, Critical Infrastructure), Technology (Image Processing & Modelling, 3D Body Scanners), Systems (Millimeter, Backscatter), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The full body scanner market is projected to grow from USD 202.8 Million in 2017 to USD 328.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period

This growth can be attributed to the increasing terror attacks at critical infrastructures and mass transit stations, and also the increasing investments in R&D for enhanced full body scanners.

The full body scanner market has been segmented based on application, technology, system, and region. Based on application, the full body scanner market has been classified into transport and critical infrastructures. The transport segment of the full body scanner market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing safety concerns and terror attacks at airports and other critical infrastructure.

Cyber threats from terrorists may act as a key challenge to the growth of the full body scanner market, as full body scanners use Advanced Imaging Technologies (AIT) which are controlled by embedded computer systems. These systems transmit images to the desktops installed on users' consoles. The user console of a full body scanner may be one of the primary points wherein any malicious software can be installed, thus disrupting the function of the scanner.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Safety Concerns Among Various Regulatory Authorities

Increasing Incidences of Drug Trafficking Across the Globe

Optimization of Turnaround Time of Aircraft

Restraints



Growing Health Concerns Among Passengers

Opportunities



Development of Full Body Scanners Powered By Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

Increasing Trials of Full Body Scanners at Mass Transit Stations

Challenges



Cyber Threats From Terrorists

Privacy Issues

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Full Body Scanner Market, By Application



8 Full Body Scanner Market, By Technology



9 Full Body Scanner Market, By System



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Adani Systems Inc.

Braun and Company Ltd

Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc

Iscon Imaging, Inc.

L-3 Technologies, Inc.

Millivision Technologies

Nuctech Co Ltd.

OD Security

Rapiscan Systems Limited

Smith Group PLC

Tek84 Engineering Group LLC

Westminster International Ltd.

