

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries saw moderate weakness during trading on Wednesday, extending the notable downward move seen in the previous session.



Bond prices regained some ground after coming under pressure in early trading but remained in the red. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.3 basis points to 2.221 percent.



With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield continued to regain ground after hitting its lowest closing level in over seven months on Monday.



Traders were digesting reports European Central Bank officials think the markets misjudged a speech by ECB President Mario Draghi.



Eurosystem officials told Bloomberg that Draghi's speech was intended to strike a balance between recognizing the currency bloc's economic strength and warning that monetary support is still needed.



The euro rallied on Tuesday, as Draghi's remarks were initially seen as signaling that the ECB could trim its stimulus this year.



Treasuries saw continued weakness following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes, which attracted slightly below average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.056 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Today's seven-year note auction came after the Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Monday and $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased for the third consecutive month in May.



NAR said its pending home sales index fell by 0.8 percent to 108.5 in May from a downwardly revised 109.4 in April. Economists had expected the index to climb by 0.8 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to the weekly jobless claims report as well as the final reading on first quarter GDP.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX