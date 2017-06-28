Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Public Private Partnership (PPP) Master Class" conference to their offering.

The Master Class is intended to provide a wide variety of practical knowledge and skills to those engaged in PPP projects, including in the following areas:

Capacity building

Risk appraisal

Basics of financial modelling

Prioritising the projects

Promoting the projects

Communication and negotiation skills

Supported by appropriate case studies and group exercises in power, transport (roads, rail, airports, ports), urban regeneration, real estate, water and sewerage, and environment, etc., it will benefit professionals supporting or promoting projects in the market, or those engaged in seeking finance from Multilaterals and Banks and those engaged in bidding or contracting from the private sector.

Case Studies during this 4-day course will be determined according to feedback on Pre-course Questionnaires. These case studies can include:

World Bank and PPIAF supported projects

US and Caribbean: roads, ports, container terminals, airports and urban regeneration

UK: mature PPP

Egypt: West Nile and Power Energy

South Africa: Gautrain transport rail

Nigeria: Power generation

Ghana: Off the start block

Group Exercises would include Project Risk Appraisal, Negotiating for a World Bank Loan, Negotiating for a Bank Support or Loan, Building a PPP Airport or Port, Building a Community Centre or Public Amenity Project.

Led by internationally recognised expert trainer with 37 years of PPP, Projects and construction law experience.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qvw9zq/public_private.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006325/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

