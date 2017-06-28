NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, announced today that healthcare transactional attorneys Tyson Bickley and James Saling have joined the firm's Nashville office. Bickley is returning to Waller where he practiced from 2012 to 2016, and Saling is a former partner in the Miami office of McDermott Will & Emery, each bringing extensive private equity and healthcare deal experience to the firm.

"Corporate and commercial transactions, particularly in the healthcare industry, have long represented one of the core strengths of our firm," said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. "As a go-to firm for complex healthcare financings and acquisitions involving private equity, venture capital and angel investors, Waller is committed to providing the depth and experience our clients rely on in strategic transactions."

Waller provides healthcare private equity and venture capital clients with a fully integrated and multi-disciplinary team blending the experience of scores of transactional, regulatory and compliance attorneys. The firm's work includes comprehensive due diligence of healthcare targets to help clients recognize and evaluate key issues and potential regulatory risks associated with their investments. In dozens of transactions each year, clients rely on Waller to structure, negotiate, and execute acquisitions, financings, and dispositions of investments -- including both platform-company and portfolio-company transactions.

Waller's representation of private equity and venture capital investors, as well as major healthcare entities backed or owned by such outfits has resulted in extraordinary demand for leading attorneys with this experience. In the past three years, the firm has integrated attorneys from each office in their footprint to represent these clients and has hired a number of other highly skilled attorneys from outside the market to join this team.

Tyson Bickley

Bickley's practice includes the representation of healthcare, technology, manufacturing, distribution, venture capital and private equity clients ranging from emerging companies to publicly traded corporations in a wide range of strategic corporate transactions and business arrangements, including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and dispositions. Additionally, he has worked extensively with private equity and venture capital firms in investments in emerging companies and also provided advice and counsel to early-stage companies in capital-raising activities and securities offerings. Bickley recently rejoined Waller after serving as Chief Development Officer at Contessa Health where he led successful development efforts for joint ventures with health systems and payors for patient-centered prospective bundled payment programs. Bickley is a 2007 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law. He earned his B.S., with honors, in 2003 from the University of Alabama.

James Saling

Saling joins Waller with nearly a decade of experience advising private equity and venture capital investors and healthcare providers in transactional and regulatory matters involving hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, outpatient services providers and other healthcare entities. He has represented multi-billion dollar private equity firms in the investment in and acquisition of various healthcare and specialty providers nationally. His background includes negotiating joint ventures between healthcare providers, developing integrated delivery systems, and structuring incentive physician compensation and risk-sharing arrangements in compliance with the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law. Additionally, he counsels healthcare clients on Medicare certification and reimbursement; state licensure regulations; corporate practice of medicine and dentistry issues; and tax exemption issues for not-for-profit healthcare organizations. Saling earned his J.D. in 2005 from the Georgetown University Law Center where he earned an LL.M. in Taxation in 2007. He is a 2002 graduate of the University of Arkansas. Prior to joining Waller, Saling was a partner with McDermott Will & Emery from 2012 to 2016 in Miami and an associate in the Jackson, Miss., office of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC from 2008 to 2012.

About Waller

With more than 230 attorneys in Austin, Birmingham, Memphis and Nashville, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com.

