Mittwoch, 28.06.2017

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage
28.06.2017 | 21:46
PR Newswire

Technology and Cost Analysis of Continental's ARS4A77GHz Radar - Bill-of-Material (BOM) and the Manufacturing Costs

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "ContinentalARS4A77GHz Radar: Technology and Cost Analysis" report to their offering.

The Continental ARS4-A Radar is designed for forward collision warning, emergency brake assist, collision mitigation system or Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). A special feature of the device is the simultaneous measurement of long distances, up to 250m with +/-0.2m accuracy, and short range, up to 70m, relative velocity and angle between two objects. It is thus able to detect stationary objects without any camera support.

The system integrates two electronic boards including an NXP Semiconductor microcontroller and Broadcom Ethernet transceiver. The radio-frequency (RF) board is manufactured with an asymmetric structure using a hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate and is equipped with planar antennas.

The NXP Semiconductor multi-channel 77 GHz radar transceiver chipset, composed of four receivers, two transmitters and an associated voltage controlled oscillator (VCO), is used as high-frequency transmitter and receiver. The RF dies are packaged in redistributed chip package (RCP) fan-out wafer level packages initially developed and manufactured by Freescale.

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Continental radar, the report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the radar sensor.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ncn5p4/continentalars4a77

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire