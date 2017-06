WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 3.9 percent. With the jump, the index has reached its best intraday level in nearly two months.



Ryerson (RYI), Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) are turning in some of the sector's best performances on the day.



