SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - Max Sound Corporation (OTCBB: MAXD) the innovators of MAXD HD Audio Technology and co-owners of the Optimized Data Transmission Technology patent portfolio, announced today that it has signed an agreement securing two million dollars in financing.

MAXD has already allocated a portion of the funding to consolidate and pay down certain outstanding convertible debt notes, with the goal of reducing pressure on its stock, and giving the market some breathing room.

"We are pleased with this new financing, as it sends a message to the market that MAXD is fiscally strong and ready for an acceleration as we move forward with our global litigation strategy and closer to signing licensing deals. We believe that consolidating debt with a friendly, long-term, strategic financing partner will be beneficial to the Company, its Shareholders and Investors," said John Blaisure -- CEO, Max Sound Corp.

About Max Sound Corporation: Creators of the acclaimed MAXD HD Audio, Max Sound can provide a better solution for Audio, Video and Data transmissions. Max Sound Corporation is the company that brings forth technologies for the betterment of our world, including being co-owners of the Optimized Data Transmission Technology patent portfolio. Max Sound®, MAXD® and MAXD Audio Perfected® and HD Audio® are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAXD Technology, please visit http://maxd.audio.

