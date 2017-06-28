The American Heart Association's recent announcement that coconut oil may be as unhealthy as beef fat and butter, has caused much commotion in both the food and beverage and health and fitness industries. Widely thought of as a superfood, coconut oil is a popular alternative to dairy and cooking oils, including olive oil and vegetable oil. The AHA's findings have the potential to substantially reduce the use of coconut oil in the US, and can change the reputation that any coconut oil benefits have amongst healthy eaters and nutritional experts.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006350/en/

BizVibe Examines the Science Behind Coconut Oil Benefits and Coconut Oil's Impact on Health (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a recent article titled Coconut Oil Benefits: Do They Really Exist?, BizVibe analyzes the AHA's findings and the effects that coconut oil can actually have on human health, and whether or not many purported coconut oil benefits actually exist.

According to BizVibe, coconut oil's reputation as a superfood is largely undeserved: though coconut oil benefits do exist, they are derived from using the oil externally, not consuming it. This is due to the large amount of saturated fat that coconut oil contains. Says BizVibe, "The AHA's assertion is largely due to the high amount of saturated fat that coconut oil contains. Coconut oil is over 80% saturated fat, which is a greater percentage than butter or lard Since coconut oil is so high in saturated fat, high intake could lead to increased risk of heart disease, heart attack, and overall poor health."

However, they note that moderate consumption of coconut oil is likely fine and will not significantly impact health so long as your consumption of saturated fat does not exceed 6% of your daily calorie intake.

Read more on the AHA's announcement and coconut oil benefits here

BizVibe is home to over 7 million company profiles across 700+ industries total, including over 150,000 companies in the health care and fitness industry worldwide. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly.

The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. For mobile, don't forget to connect on-the-go via BizVibe's mobile app

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006350/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com