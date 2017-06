WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discount retailer Dollar Tree (DLTR) is posting a notable gain in late-day trading on Wednesday, rising by 1.2 percent. Dollar Tree continues to regain ground after hitting its lowest closing level in well over a year last Friday.



The continued rebound by Dollar Tree comes after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX