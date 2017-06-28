BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) is pleased to announce that it has filed its Semi-Annual Report for the half year ended April 30, 2017 with the SEC on Form N-CSR. A full copy of the Semi-Annual Report is also available on the Fund Website at: www.newirelandfund.com. Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the report free of charge upon request. This may be done by writing to the Fund at investor.query@newirelandfund.com or :

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

c/o KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd

One Boston Place

201 Washington Street, 36th Floor,

AIM#: 024-0344

Boston, MA 02108

The New Ireland Fund is a closed-end diversified investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities. The Fund, which is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Limited, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IRL".

For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com.

