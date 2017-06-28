5-DAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against PCM, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against PCM, Inc. ("PCM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCMI). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired PCM shares from June 17, 2015 through May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm prior to the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of PCM during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, PCM violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failing to disclose material information, to investors. In April 2015, PCM acquired En Pointe Technologies, Inc. and publicly filed its supposed financial statements. On May 2, 2017, Seeking Alpha disclosed reported that PCM alleged that En Pointe's net income was overstated due to several accounting shenanigans and thus its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced to the public, the stock price of PCM fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

