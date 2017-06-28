TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") (CSE: GLH) (CSE: GLH.CN) (CNSX: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed. At the AGM, shareholders of the Company elected Don Robinson, Alex Winch, Michael Cohl, Peter Saladino, Gary Yeoman, Bob McKnight and Gary Zipfel as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Don Robinson, CEO of GLH commented, "We appreciate the support of our shareholders and look forward to working with our new Board Members. We would also like to thank outgoing Board Member Andy Hartogh for his vision and contributions to the Company over the last two years."

About Golden Leaf Holdings:

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil.

