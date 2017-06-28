Sarissa Resources Inc.: Sarissa and Indo Global Announce by Mutual Agreement to Terminate the Previously Announced Sale of the Nemegosenda Specialty Metals and Rare Earth Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Sarissa Resources Inc. (OTC PINK: SRSR) ("Sarissa" or the "Company") announces the termination, effective June 12, 2017, of the previously announced agreement to sell (the "Transaction") the Nemegosenda specialty metals and rare earth project of Nio-Star Corporation, a Canadian subsidiary of Sarissa, to Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte, Ltd. (OTC Markets: IGEX) (Indo Global).

Dan Byrnes, President of Sarissa, stated, "While the termination of the Transaction is an unfortunate result, we expect to announce further details of our new plan to expedite the development of the Nemegosenda project within our Nio-Star subsidiary very soon."

Otto Pichler, Director, said, "I am looking forward to providing investors with further information in the coming days on the plan which will quickly allow for the necessary geological and processing work to begin in order move this project forward quickly."

About Sarissa Resources Inc.

Sarissa Resources Inc. is a mining development company with interests in properties in Northern Ontario, Canada. Sarissa and Nio-Star are specifically focused on the development of the Nemegosenda niobium project.

