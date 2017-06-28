TechPrecision Corporation Reports Profitable Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2017

Company Reports Over 10% Annual Increase in Net Sales and Gross Profit

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB: TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or the "Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense, energy and precision industrial sectors, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year periods ended March 31, 2017.

Year-End Recap

"Our consistent sharp focus on productivity initiatives and top line growth with key customers resulted in another year of operational and financial progress," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "We have successfully executed, delivering clearly improved trends in profitability, working capital and cash, driving significant improvements to our balance sheet compared to March 31, 2016 levels, as we reported $3.1 million in cash and $5.0 million in working capital at March 31, 2017. In addition, we refinanced all our long-term debt in fiscal 2017, reducing the annual interest rates on our term loan and equipment loan to 5.21% and 7.9%, respectively."

"Our full year net income for fiscal 2017 was $5.1 million, compared to net income of $1.4 million for fiscal year 2016," added Mr. Shen. "The increase was primarily due to the release of the valuation allowance on specific deferred tax assets that are no longer required, resulting in a net tax benefit of $2.8 million, as well as a 10% increase in revenue, 11% increase in gross margin dollars, and lower interest expense. We monitor the status of our deferred tax assets on a regular basis, and we have concluded that under ASC 740, Accounting for Income Taxes, the release of part of the valuation allowance is necessary, primarily as a result of achieving sustained profitability in certain tax jurisdictions."

"We endeavor to continuously improve our operational run rate and increase our gross margins and cash flows," said Mr. Shen. "We will maintain our focus on winning new contracts with our established customers in the defense, nuclear and precision industrial sectors, utilizing our core competencies and know-how in custom, large scale, high-precision fabrication and machining to be a valued, high quality supplier. In particular, we continue to see meaningful opportunities in the defense sector, as well as with customers who serve the aerospace, nuclear and healthcare sectors."

Full Year Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

Net sales increased 10% or $1.7 million to $18.6 million, compared to $16.9 million in the year-ago period. Fiscal 2017 shipments to our defense and precision industrial customers increased by $2.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively. This increase more than offsets a decrease of $1.7 million in shipments to our nuclear and energy market customers.

Gross profit in the full year of fiscal 2017 was $6.1 million, compared to $5.5 million in fiscal 2016.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.3 million in fiscal 2017, up from $3.4 million in the year-ago period, but only because of $1.2 million of stock-based compensation costs incurred during fiscal 2017, compared with less than $0.1 million in fiscal 2016.

The Company recognized a gain of $1.1 million related to the settlement of a claims assignment, which was offset by the increased stock-based compensation of $1.2 million.

Interest expense decreased in fiscal 2017 due to lower amortization and interest rates.

We recorded a net tax benefit of $2.8 million in fiscal 2017, primarily the result of the release of a valuation allowance on specific deferred tax assets.

Net income was $5.1 million for fiscal 2017, compared to a net income of $1.4 million in fiscal 2016, or $3.7 million higher primarily because of the tax valuation allowance release, but also due to increases in revenue and gross margin, and lower interest expense, as described above.

EBITDA was $3.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, compared to $2.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2016. Please refer to the reconciliation of EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this release.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

Net sales of $4.9 million were 1% higher when compared to the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit was $1.0 million, compared to $1.7 million in the same quarter last year, due to a higher mix of lower margin contracts in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by approximately 16%, as the Company maintained lower spending on compensation and other employee-related costs.

Fourth quarter 2017 net income of $3.1 million included a one-time favorable net benefit of $2.9 million related to the tax valuation allowance release.

Balance Sheet Summary

At March 31, 2017, TechPrecision had positive working capital of $5.0 million, a significant improvement when compared to working capital of $0.5 million at March 31, 2016. The Company had $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2017, approximately $1.7 million higher when compared to March 31, 2016. In addition, since the end of the fiscal 2016, we reduced our current liabilities by approximately $3.3 million. Shareholders' equity has increased to $8.0 million at March 31, 2017, from $1.7 million at March 31, 2016.

Safe Harbor Statement

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,066,156 $ 1,332,166 Accounts receivable, net 1,870,672 2,022,480 Costs incurred on uncompleted contracts, in excess of progress billings 2,097,221 2,395,642 Inventories- raw materials 141,792 128,595 Other current assets 422,096 530,808 Total current assets 7,597,937 6,409,691 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,912,202 4,814,184 Deferred income taxes 3,393,110 684,270 Other noncurrent assets, net 100,000 176,344 Total assets $ 16,003,249 $ 12,084,489 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 365,308 $ 996,065 Accrued expenses 893,415 1,804,485 Income taxes payable - 9,032 Advanced claims payment - 507,835 Billings on uncompleted contracts, in excess of related costs 642,831 1,629,018 Current portion of long-term debt 717,481 953,106 Total current liabilities 2,619,035 5,899,541 Long-term debt, including capital leases 4,874,721 3,735,410 Deferred income taxes 521,430 684,270 Noncurrent accrued expenses 17,742 37,097 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 28,824,593 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2017, and 27,324,593 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2016 2,882 2,732 Additional paid in capital 8,258,820 7,094,749 Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,328 21,568 Accumulated deficit (310,709 ) (5,390,878 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,970,321 1,728,171 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,003,249 $ 12,084,489

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales $ 4,931,096 $ 4,868,530 $ 18,550,674 $ 16,853,952 Cost of sales 3,895,862 3,136,857 12,454,542 11,360,206 Gross profit 1,035,234 1,731,673 6,096,132 5,493,746 Selling, general and administrative 754,131 902,544 4,336,987 3,385,009 Gain from claims assignment settlement - - (1,122,287 ) - Income from operations 281,103 829,129 2,881,432 2,108,737 Other (expense) income (266 ) (332 ) 8,439 1,229 Interest expense (60,022 ) 55,929 (644,021 ) (752,280 ) Total other expense, net (60,288 ) 55,957 (635,582 ) (751,051 ) Income before income taxes 220,815 884,726 2,245,850 1,357,686 Income tax benefit (2,875,875 ) (768 ) (2,834,319 ) (768 ) Net income $ 3,096,690 $ 885,494 $ 5,080,169 $ 1,358,454 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 78 (2,210 ) (2,240 ) (1,993 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 78 (2,210 ) (2,240 ) (1,993 ) Comprehensive income $ 3,096,768 $ 883,284 $ 5,077,929 $ 1,356,461 Net income per share (basic) $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.05 Net income per share (diluted) $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 28,156,115 27,324,593 27,908,155 26,392,514 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 29,112,083 27,684,009 28,611,074 26,572,737

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended March 31, 2017 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 5,080,169 $ 1,358,454 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 689,293 747,553 Amortization of debt issue costs 101,280 240,081 Loss on disposal of equipment 62,140 - Stock based compensation expense 1,164,221 88,041 Changes in contract losses (304,465 ) (69,014 ) Deferred income taxes (2,871,680 ) - Gain from claims assignment settlement - noncash portion (507,835 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 151,808 (1,196,117 ) Costs incurred on uncompleted contracts, in excess of progress billings 298,421 (387,398 ) Inventories - raw materials (13,197 ) 6,217 Other current assets 108,692 7,411 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 7,978 (193,906 ) Accounts payable (630,757 ) (668,295 ) Accrued expenses (611,076 ) 180,687 Accrued taxes payable (9,032 ) 9,032 Billings on uncompleted contracts, in excess of related costs (986,187 ) 417,512 Advanced claims payment - 507,835 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,729,773 1,048,093 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (787,808 ) (17,600 ) Capital expenditures for lighting project - (204,064 ) Net cash used in investing activities (787,808 ) (221,664 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Deferred loan costs (198,449 ) (100,472 ) Proceeds from lighting project grant - 204,064 Borrowings of short-term debt 6,227,500 - Repayment of long-term debt (5,236,617 ) (933,651 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 792,434 (830,059 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (409 ) (529 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,733,990 (4,159 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,332,166 1,336,325 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,066,156 $ 1,332,166

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income

Year ended March 31, 2017 Year ended March 31, 2016 Net income $ 5,080,169 $ 1,358,454 Income tax benefit (2,834,319 ) (768 ) Interest expense(1) 644,021 752,280 Depreciation 689,293 747,553 EBITDA $ 3,579,164 $ 2,857,519

(1) Includes amortization of debt issue costs.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because the Company believes EBITDA provides the Company's board of directors, management and investors with a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company also believe that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and is a measure contained in our debt covenants. However, while we consider EBITDA to be an important measure of operating performance, EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See the Company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a discussion of the use of EBITDA.

