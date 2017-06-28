Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2017) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced in its press release of June 12, 2017. Seahawk has raised gross proceeds of $600,000.00 through the sale of 2,000,000 of its common shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The shares sold in the placement are subject to a hold period which expires on October 29, 2017. A cash finder's fee of $1,050.00 was paid in connection with the placement.

Seahawk's intention is to use the proceeds of the placement to fund the acquisition of the German Shepherd and Mystery properties (the "Properties") pursuant to the property purchase agreement with RSD Capital Corp. and Michel A. Lavoie (the "Property Purchase Agreement") described in its June 12, 2017 release, to fund the work program which is to be recommended in the technical report which is being prepared in respect of the Properties, and for general working capital purposes.

Completion of the transactions contemplated by the Property Purchase Agreement is subject to receipt and filing by Seahawk of the technical report respecting the Properties and to necessary stock exchange approvals by the parties. It is anticipated that the closing of the purchase of the Properties will take place on or before August 1, 2017, and a further news release will be issued upon closing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Giovanni Gasbarro

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Giovanni Gasbarro

(604) 939-1848

seahawkventuresinc@gmail.com;

www.seahawkventuresinc.com

