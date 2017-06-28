VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KZD) is pleased to report that the seven director nominees listed in Kaizen's management proxy circular, dated May 12, 2017, were re-elected as directors of the company by shareholders at Kaizen's Annual General and Special Meeting held today in Vancouver.

Kaizen's Board of Directors is comprised of David Boehm, Richard Cohen, Eric Finlayson, David Huberman, David Korbin, Terry Krepiakevich and Ignacio Rosado.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available in the company's report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The company also provided an update on the planned exploration program at the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project in Peru.

The 2017 Pinaya drilling program of approximately 4,000 metres, which was expected to commence in June 2017, remains on standby pending receipt of final permits from the Peruvian government, including formal permission to initiate activities and water and fuel-use permits. Based on the latest dialogue with government officials, the company now expects drilling to commence in late July or August. The company remains confident that the drill program will be completed as planned this year.

The drilling program is aimed at resource expansion and drill testing numerous targets of interest in the project area. Approximately 3,000 metres of drilling will be focused on the expansion of the Pinaya Mineral Resource area, where recent re-logging of core drilled by previous operators has identified compelling resource expansion opportunities along strike to the north and south of the defined Mineral Resource area and in the Antana target area. An additional 1,000 metres of drilling is planned to test new geophysical targets within the licence area.

As per the terms of the April 2016 strategic financing agreement with ITOCHU Corporation, Kaizen's partner on the Pinaya Project, ITOCHU is scheduled to make its third and final payment of C$1.25 million to Kaizen Peru Holdings Ltd. - the indirect holder of the Pinaya Project - after all permits and authorizations necessary to commence exploration drilling activities have been received. The C$1.25 million payment to fund exploration for the Pinaya Project will increase ITOCHU's ownership in Kaizen Peru Holdings to 20% from its current level of 10%.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada.

More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Qualified person

Kaizen's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Gibson, PrNatSci, is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed, approved and is responsible for the scientific and technical information presented in this news release.

