VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN)(OTCQX: IVPAF) has announced the results of voting by shareholders held during the company's Annual and Special Meeting earlier today for the election of the company's Board of Directors. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 8, 2017, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes % Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for withheld withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert M. Friedland Elected 534,910,519 95.67% 24,232,076 4.33% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ian D. Cockerill Elected 532,315,691 95.20% 26,826,904 4.80% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr. Markus Faber Elected 547,581,920 97.93% 11,560,675 2.07% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William B. Hayden Elected 556,907,799 99.60% 2,234,796 0.40% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oyvind Hushovd Elected 545,714,369 97.60% 13,428,226 2.40% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Livia Mahler Elected 536,794,071 96.00% 22,348,524 4.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter G. Meredith Elected 491,009,081 87.81% 68,133,514 12.19% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guy J. de Selliers Elected 543,683,240 97.24% 15,459,355 2.76% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available in the company's report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

