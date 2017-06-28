sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,461 Euro		-0,585
-2,65 %
WKN: 866405 ISIN: US1567001060 Ticker-Symbol: CYT 
28.06.2017 | 22:32
(5 Leser)
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. ("CenturyLink" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTL) for possible violations of federal securities laws between February 27, 2014 and June 15, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the August 21, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, CenturyLink made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's policies allowed its employees to add services or lines to accounts without customer permission, resulting in millions of dollars in unauthorized charges; that revenues were the product of illicit conduct and unsustainable; that this illicit conduct was likely to subject CenturyLink to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced, shares of CenturyLink dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC


